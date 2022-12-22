Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $135.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s current price.

ROST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.65.

Ross Stores stock opened at $115.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.04 and its 200 day moving average is $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $120.39.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ross Stores by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,071,302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,818,000 after acquiring an additional 62,866 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 650 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,344,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,041 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

