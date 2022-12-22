Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) PT Lowered to $75.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.71. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $3,663,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,818,609.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $3,663,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,818,609.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $940,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,310,407.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,250 shares of company stock worth $19,144,880. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 40.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

