Truist Financial Raises Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $58.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $52.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.95% from the company’s previous close.

IART has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of IART opened at $56.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.58. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $69.95.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $385.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,555 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 38,756 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

