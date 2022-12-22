Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.08.

Nevro Stock Performance

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 5.82. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $93.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nevro

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The company had revenue of $100.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Nevro by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

