UBS Group Trims Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Target Price to $190.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.13.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $167.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 68.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $266.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.12.

In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 49,674 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $8,201,177.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 49,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $8,201,177.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 254,204 shares of company stock valued at $43,099,542 over the last three months. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 865,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,720,000 after buying an additional 70,252 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

