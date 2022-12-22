Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.95% from the company’s current price.

STEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities began coverage on Stem in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim set a $17.00 target price on Stem in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stem from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Stem Stock Performance

STEM opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94. Stem has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stem

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 47.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stem will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stem news, CFO William John Bush sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $440,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,254.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $385,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,965.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William John Bush sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $440,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,254.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,640 shares of company stock worth $2,411,132 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Stem by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 755,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 60,606 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stem by 78.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the third quarter valued at about $491,000. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Stem by 24.0% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 142,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 27,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

See Also

