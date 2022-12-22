Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) PT Raised to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPRX. StockNews.com cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $19.78. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 350,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $5,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,902,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,958,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $99,718.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $5,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,902,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,958,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,002,703 shares of company stock worth $15,581,756. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 86,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 124,924 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 145,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $714,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

