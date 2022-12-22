Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

PAA has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PAA opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.71. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 430.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 46.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.