RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on RPM International in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on RPM International to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $99.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.81 and a 200 day moving average of $90.90. RPM International has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $106.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $42,920.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $942,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPM International

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

