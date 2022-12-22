TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

TEGNA Price Performance

TGNA opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.70. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TEGNA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 231.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in TEGNA by 402.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

