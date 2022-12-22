Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, November 24th.
Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 0.5 %
GBDC stock opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.