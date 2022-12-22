Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

GBDC stock opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $119.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.57% and a return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

