Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

HTLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $39.27 and a one year high of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $185.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.57 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 27.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,915,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,834,000 after purchasing an additional 187,955 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,913,000 after acquiring an additional 102,441 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter worth $3,716,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,631,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,748,000 after acquiring an additional 83,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.