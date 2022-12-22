Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.32.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $447.87 on Tuesday. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $427.59 and a 200 day moving average of $435.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 34.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,427,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,562,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

