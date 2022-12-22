StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NEPT opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 63.89% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter worth $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

