Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

TPB opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average of $23.82. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 6.11.

Institutional Trading of Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 66.8% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

(Get Rating)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.