Comparing Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) & Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Rating) and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Thomasville Bancshares alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 32.98% 24.24% 2.10%

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $112.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $329.32 million 2.87 $66.34 million $881.19 8.72

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.3% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Thomasville Bancshares and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach beats Thomasville Bancshares on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thomasville Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans. The company also provides wealth management and mobile banking services. In addition, it offers financial planning, investments, trust, brokerage, and other related financial services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

(Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans. The company also provides personal, home, small business administration, commercial real estate, real estate and construction, and commercial business loans, as well as lines of credit; financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans; and credit, debit, and gift cards. In addition, it offers account management, receivables and payables, and risk management services; and merchant, electronic lockbox, mobile and remote deposit capture, digital wallet, direct deposit, escrow, faith-based and healthcare banking, and other services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 branches in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach was incorporated in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Thomasville Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomasville Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.