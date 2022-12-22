Head to Head Comparison: Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH)

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) and AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Rackspace Technology has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdTheorent has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of AdTheorent shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of AdTheorent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rackspace Technology -21.64% 12.90% 2.52% AdTheorent 24.38% 3.76% 2.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Rackspace Technology and AdTheorent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rackspace Technology and AdTheorent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rackspace Technology 2 8 1 0 1.91 AdTheorent 1 2 5 0 2.50

Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus price target of $7.40, suggesting a potential upside of 160.56%. AdTheorent has a consensus price target of $5.44, suggesting a potential upside of 231.98%. Given AdTheorent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Rackspace Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rackspace Technology and AdTheorent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rackspace Technology $3.01 billion 0.20 -$218.30 million ($3.19) -0.89 AdTheorent $165.37 million 0.86 $26.20 million $0.47 3.49

AdTheorent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rackspace Technology. Rackspace Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AdTheorent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AdTheorent beats Rackspace Technology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting; data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

