Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $583.53.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $508.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Humana has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $531.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.46. The firm has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,570 shares of company stock valued at $20,412,977. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Humana by 46,704.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 42.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

