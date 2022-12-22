Brokerages Set Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) PT at $44.50

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.50.
CHWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.
In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 19,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $795,917.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,579.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 19,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $795,917.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,579.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $3,316,952.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,258,315.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,893 shares of company stock worth $8,926,072. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE CHWY opened at $41.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -823.84 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.28. Chewy has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $61.47.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
