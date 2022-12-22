Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives $11.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCW. MKM Partners began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

In other Mister Car Wash news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 20,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $190,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Casey Penn Lindsay sold 142,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $1,240,768.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $190,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,371 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Woodson Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 3,577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,923,000 after acquiring an additional 677,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,077 shares during the period. Crow s Nest Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,851,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after buying an additional 66,540 shares during the last quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 404,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,516,000.

NYSE MCW opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Mister Car Wash has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.68 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

