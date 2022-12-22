SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SkyWest to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SkyWest from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of SkyWest from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.60.

SkyWest stock opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $42.97.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $789.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in SkyWest by 1.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in SkyWest by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 47.9% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 2.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

