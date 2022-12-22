NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives $22.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXGN shares. StockNews.com lowered NextGen Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

NXGN stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.46 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Equities analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $666,215.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 161,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,063.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $666,215.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 161,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,063.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 9,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $200,551.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,614.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,788 shares of company stock worth $2,246,225 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $450,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 53,514 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 20.0% during the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

