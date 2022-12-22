Brokerages Set Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Target Price at $3.85

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.85.

HYLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hyliion from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Hyliion Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HYLN opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27. Hyliion has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $449.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at Hyliion

Hyliion ( NYSE:HYLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14). Hyliion had a negative return on equity of 30.26% and a negative net margin of 12,683.48%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hyliion will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew H. Card, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $31,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,463.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hyliion news, COO Dennis M. Gallagher bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,119 shares in the company, valued at $871,468.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Card, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $31,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,463.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 42,150 shares of company stock worth $130,240 in the last 90 days. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyliion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYLN. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyliion during the second quarter worth $825,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyliion during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Hyliion by 13,618.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Featured Stories

