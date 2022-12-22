Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SFIX. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.30 to $4.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.28.

SFIX opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $324.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $20.55.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.36 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 62.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 225,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

