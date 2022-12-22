Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
Silgan Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of SLGN stock opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $54.59.
About Silgan

