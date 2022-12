Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Silgan Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $54.59.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

