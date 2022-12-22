SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Truist Financial

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SI-BONE to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19. SI-BONE has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $413.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 6.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at SI-BONE

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.36 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. Research analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,114 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $38,770.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,842 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,862.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 7,969 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $104,951.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,137.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,114 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $38,770.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,862.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,966 shares of company stock worth $278,984 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,606,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,056,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 29.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at about $1,363,000.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.