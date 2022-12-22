StockNews.com Downgrades Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) to Hold

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Silgan has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $54.59.

About Silgan

(Get Rating)

Read More

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

