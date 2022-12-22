StockNews.com Downgrades Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) to Hold

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Silgan Price Performance
Shares of SLGN stock opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Silgan has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $54.59.
About Silgan
