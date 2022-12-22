SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Price Target Cut to $19.00

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SkyWest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SkyWest in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on SkyWest to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

SKYW stock opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.76. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $789.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.52 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SkyWest by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in SkyWest by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in SkyWest by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in SkyWest by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

