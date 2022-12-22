Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.58% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. MKM Partners lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Northcoast Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $29.07.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $302,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at $348,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $302,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,902,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,935.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,688 shares of company stock worth $4,049,303. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,631,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,706 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,932,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,912,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,683,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 731,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 574,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

