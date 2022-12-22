SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SI-BONE to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE Stock Down 0.7 %

SIBN stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 6.59. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $413.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at SI-BONE

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.36 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. Research analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $45,792.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,536.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $104,951.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,137.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $45,792.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,536.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,966 shares of company stock worth $278,984 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SI-BONE

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 151.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 29.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 111.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at about $120,000.

About SI-BONE

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.