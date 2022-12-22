JMP Securities Lowers Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Price Target to $2.75

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sonder from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th.
Sonder Stock Up 12.9 %
NASDAQ:SOND opened at 1.31 on Tuesday. Sonder has a 1-year low of 0.90 and a 1-year high of 10.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of 1.82 and a 200 day moving average of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $285.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonder
About Sonder
Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonder (SOND)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Sonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.