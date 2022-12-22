JMP Securities Lowers Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Price Target to $2.75

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sonder from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th.

Get Sonder alerts:

Sonder Stock Up 12.9 %

NASDAQ:SOND opened at 1.31 on Tuesday. Sonder has a 1-year low of 0.90 and a 1-year high of 10.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of 1.82 and a 200 day moving average of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $285.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonder

About Sonder

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonder during the first quarter valued at about $75,343,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sonder by 1,225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 231,096 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sonder in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,386,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sonder in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sonder in the 1st quarter worth approximately $720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.