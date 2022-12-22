Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Community Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of TCFC stock opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $219.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average is $37.05. Community Financial has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $41.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Community Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Community Financial by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Community Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

