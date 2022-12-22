Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Community Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th.
Community Financial Stock Performance
Shares of TCFC stock opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $219.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average is $37.05. Community Financial has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $41.93.
The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.
