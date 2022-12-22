StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
TNXP opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.61.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.
