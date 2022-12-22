StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TNXP opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,887,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 106,372 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 76,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 205,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 161,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

