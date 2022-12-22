Piper Sandler Increases Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target to $53.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRUP. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.34 and a beta of 1.77. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $40.77 and a 1 year high of $137.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $245,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,609,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,700 shares of company stock worth $1,126,030 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eschler Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 16,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

