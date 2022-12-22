StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112,148 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 282,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.