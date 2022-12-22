Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) PT Lowered to $3.00

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Vacasa to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Vacasa to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vacasa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.43.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Vacasa Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $525.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.33. Vacasa has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00.

Institutional Trading of Vacasa

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $412.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vacasa will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vacasa by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vacasa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.