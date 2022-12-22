DA Davidson Upgrades Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Buy

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 target price on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.72% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZION. UBS Group raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

ZION stock opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $123,774.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $905,391. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 210.3% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

