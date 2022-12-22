Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Raised to $315.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZBRA. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $381.29.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $250.84 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $609.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

