Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.06% from the company’s previous close.

VLY has been the topic of several other reports. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of VLY opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Valley National Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,936,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,628,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,048.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,043,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after acquiring an additional 952,881 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

