Truist Financial Increases Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target to $25.00

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Vericel from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.31 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44. Vericel has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $43.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericel

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. Analysts forecast that Vericel will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 3.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 6.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Vericel by 7.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 6.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vericel by 6.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

