Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) PT Raised to $315.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.58% from the stock’s current price.

ZBRA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $250.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.94 and a 200-day moving average of $288.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $609.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 196.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

