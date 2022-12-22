Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut Benefitfocus to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler set a $10.50 price objective on Benefitfocus in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus Stock Performance

BNFT opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $360.04 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNFT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Benefitfocus by 125.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 10.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,984,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,044,000 after purchasing an additional 104,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 37.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 73,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.