Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut Benefitfocus to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler set a $10.50 price objective on Benefitfocus in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.
Benefitfocus Stock Performance
BNFT opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $360.04 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benefitfocus
Benefitfocus Company Profile
Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.
