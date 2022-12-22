Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Now Covered by Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden National in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $597.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.18. Camden National has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $52.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Camden National

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Camden National during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Camden National by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Camden National during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

