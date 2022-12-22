Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Now Covered by Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden National in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Camden National Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of Camden National stock opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $597.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.18. Camden National has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $52.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Camden National
Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.
