Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CARV opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

