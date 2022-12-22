Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Carver Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CARV opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp Company Profile
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carver Bancorp (CARV)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.