Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $83.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.49. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $94.64.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.