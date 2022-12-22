Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Now Covered by Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Princeton to $31.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Princeton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of BPRN opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.55. Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.49.

Bank of Princeton ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Princeton will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 9.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 26.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 88,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 18,634 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Bank of Princeton by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 278,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 35,166 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of Princeton by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Bank of Princeton by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

