Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Lowered to $54.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.82). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 62.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

