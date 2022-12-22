The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.43. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty Braves Group

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $34,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $588,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,951. Insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter worth approximately $20,929,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,936,000 after buying an additional 194,438 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 93.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after buying an additional 113,686 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 19.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 366,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 60,167 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.