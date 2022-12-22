Truist Financial Lowers Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target to $82.00

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.75% from the company’s previous close.

AXNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.89.

Axonics Price Performance

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $63.69 on Tuesday. Axonics has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $79.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day moving average is $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Transactions at Axonics

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axonics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axonics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Axonics by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Further Reading

