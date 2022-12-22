JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) to Neutral

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $58.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $54.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AJRD. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE AJRD opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.62. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter valued at $889,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.3% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 72.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 37,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,815,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,596,000 after purchasing an additional 25,222 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

